MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are looking for clues after finding a man shot at a motel Thursday morning.
Marietta Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:05 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Delk Rd.
Once on the scene, officers say they found a 38-year-old Black man shot in front of room 503. The victim was taken to Wellstar Health System in Kennesaw and his condition is unknown at this time.
Currently, police do not know if the victim or a potential suspect placed the 911 call.
The investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will provide any new details as they become available.
