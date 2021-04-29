ATLANTA (CBS46) - A shooting victim in Atlanta was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday night according to Atlanta police.
Officers located the wounded man at the intersection of Akridge Street N.W. and Chappell Road N.W. around 9:15 p.m.
Detectives are investigating. There was a scooter at the location of the crime. It is not clear if the victim was riding it when the shooting happened. No information on suspect has been released. CBS46 News will have more information as details are released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.