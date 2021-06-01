DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46)—Dunwoody police are investigating a shooting in a hotel parking garage blocks away from Perimeter Mall.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the Embassy Suite located in the 1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway.
Police said a 26-year-old man was shot and rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The entrance to the parking garage was blocked off with police tape and a Dunwoody police car while officers investigated.
According to a police spokeperson, "we are currently investigating what led up to the shooting, but it appears there was some type of dispute with an unknown person in the parking garage."
A detective said it is not clear if he rented a room at the hotel or if he was there visiting someone.
Police are reviewing area surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
