Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting on Sylvan Road S.W. A man was found in the parking lot of a Texaco station Monday around 7:23 p.m.
He appeared to be suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to APD. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives have been assigned to the case. Follow CBS46 News for updates on the case as the investigation continues.
