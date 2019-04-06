UNION CITY (CBS46) -- Police say a man was found dead in Union City early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. near a Motel 6 in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Road, according to a statement from the Union City Police Department.
Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS personnel arrived and confirmed that the man was dead, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (770) 515-7828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.