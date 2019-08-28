Around 10 a.m. Wedenesday morning, Officers responded to a person shot call on 3000 Continental Parkway.
Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation continues.
