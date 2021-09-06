ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are trying figure out what led-up to a man being shot in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The victim was found shortly after midnight at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Cameron Alexander Boulevard. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Though alert when officers found him, the victim was unable to provide details about the shooting. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.