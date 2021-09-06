Shooting investigation on Cameron Alexander Blvd

Police are investigating early morning shooting on Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, Atlanta. 

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are trying figure out what led-up to a man being shot in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

The victim was found shortly after midnight at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Cameron Alexander Boulevard.  He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.  

Though alert when officers found him, the victim was unable to provide details about the shooting. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.  

