ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was found shot in southwest Atlanta early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:38 p.m. on the 700 block of Cascade Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the hip.
When police questioned the victim about the incident he was reluctant to provide information about it, authorities say.
The man was immediately transported to Grady Hospital for further medical treat; he was reported alert and conscious.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.