DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County detectives are searching for the person who shot a man early Thursday morning.
According to DeKalb County police, officers responded to a person shot call around 2:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Cherokee Valley Circle.
Officers arrived and found a man in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics rushed him to an area hospital where he later day.
Detectives did not have a motive for the shooting, and investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses.
A police spokesperson said officers do not believe the man lived at the home.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
