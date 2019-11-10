ATLANTA, GA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police responded to Beecher RD SW in reference to a person down.
Upon their arrival, officers located a male in a wooded area not alert, not conscious and not breathing with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The male was pronounced deceased on scene.
Homicide investigators were notified and responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
