Police are investigating a shooting that left a man lying with a wound to his head on the 1900 block of Moreland Avenue SE the night before Thanksgiving.
When police arrived to the scene around 10:10 p.m. the victim was not alert or breathing. EMTs promptly began life-saving measures, however, an updated status has not yet been provided.
Investigators have not yet released suspect information, nor details of the circumstances that lead up to the shooting.
Stay with CBS46 as more details come to light.
