Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that shutdown I-20 shortly after noon today.
Around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a person shot on I-20 westbound near the Capitol Avenue exit. Upon arrival officers found a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported in serious condition to an area hospital.
Per police, the vehicle appeared to have lost control on the interstate and crashed into a guardrail. A gun was recovered from inside the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
