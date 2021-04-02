Atlanta police are working a homicide investigation after officers found a man shot at an intersection Friday night.
Officers located the victim at Troy Street N.W. and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard N.W. near a small store around 7p.m. He was not alert, conscious or breathing, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The fatal shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.