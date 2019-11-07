REX, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officers responded to a person shot call around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Clayton County Police told CBS46 they found a man unconscious on the 2600 Block of Rex Road.
EMS transported the victim to a local area hospital.
Witnesses told Police that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation and was shot by another man. He ran away but Clayton County Police were able to locate him.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to CCPD Headquarters for further questioning.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
The investigation continues.
