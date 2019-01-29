Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death at a DeKalb County hotel early Tuesday morning.
The man's body was found just after midnight at the Days Inn hotel on Glenn Club Drive in Stone Mountain.
Residents called police after hearing gunshots. Police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.
The suspects were seen fleeing into a wooded area in the back of the hotel.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.