DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are trying to find the person who fatally shot in man while the man was inside his car.
The shooting happened just after midnight near the 1600 block of Peachtree Cove in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
According to a DeKalb County police detective, police arrived at the scene and found the man shot several times.
The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Police said they do not believe the man lived in the area and they are working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
