BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — A 20-year-old man was found dead in the doorway of his apartment Friday in Brookhaven.
Brookhaven Police say 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Naba had been shot multiple times when they found him unresponsive in his apartment along Buford Highway. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are seeking the public's help in learning more about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).
