CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) — A man is dead following a violent shootout at Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston.
Dekalb County police say the victim got into some sort of altercation with two other men. Shortly after, bullets started flying, striking the man.
Two people have been detained as "persons of interest" while an investigation into what led to the shooting continues.
Police confirm the body of the man was found inside his apartment.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.
