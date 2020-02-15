DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- A 25 year-old, black man was found shot to death in a home on the 1700 block of Derrill Drive in Decatur. The man was shot several times in the stomach.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.
DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- A 25 year-old, black man was found shot to death in a home on the 1700 block of Derrill Drive in Decatur. The man was shot several times in the stomach.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates as they become available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.