The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southeast Atlanta Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened at a home on the 2600 block of Arbor Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered an unresponsive man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police reported the man was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced deceased by Grady EMS.
Homicide investigators were requested to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigations and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
