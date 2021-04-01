Homicide detectives found a man shot to death on a sidewalk on Langston Avenue in SW Atlanta early Thursday morning.
Police said a neighbor called after finding the body on the sidewalk Thursday morning, however police believe the shooting actually happened Wednesday night, based on a neighbor saying they heard gunshots around 10 p.m.
Residents told CBS46's Sabrina Silva that the area is typically quiet with a lot of family-oriented people in the neighborhood.
A motive is unclear but Police do not believe it to be a drive-by shooting.
The victim has not yet been identified, but is believed to be a black man in his early 20's.
The investigation is ongoing.
