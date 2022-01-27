Gwinnett Police

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle along Rockbridge Road. 

It happened Thursday morning. Police say a man in his white SUV reportedly crashed into the front yard of a home on Rockbridge Road. Upon arrival, officers on scene found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound prior to the crash. 

The resident of the home where the SUV crashed said he ran outside for help. He told CBS46 that's when the man in the car tried to speak to him, but died seconds later. 

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. 

