STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle along Rockbridge Road.
BREAKING: This is the second homicide I’ve been to this morning. This time it’s at this house in Gwinnett. Gwinnett PD about to release info. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/mb6HVUYOvr— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 27, 2022
It happened Thursday morning. Police say a man in his white SUV reportedly crashed into the front yard of a home on Rockbridge Road. Upon arrival, officers on scene found that the man had sustained a gunshot wound prior to the crash.
BREAKING: Gwinnett PD says a man in this white suv crashed into this residents front yard early this morning.Initially they thought he just lost control of his car but a closer look inside revealed he was shot to death beforehand. I’m out here talking to neighbors.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2cTnv1gzmL— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 27, 2022
The resident of the home where the SUV crashed said he ran outside for help. He told CBS46 that's when the man in the car tried to speak to him, but died seconds later.
DEVELOPING: Just talked to the resident, he says the man in this white suv crashed in his front yard, he ran outside to help, called 911, the driver tried to speak to him & within 30 secs. the driver died right in front of him. He didn’t know he was shot until @cbs46 told him. pic.twitter.com/uZxU72CrEQ— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 27, 2022
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.