Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside his vehicle in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
The man was found around 3 a.m. on Troy Street.
Police say the man had been shot several times and was in the driver's seat when he was found.
His identity has not been released but police do say he was in his 20's.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
