ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting near a gas station in Decatur Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Exxon on 4000 block of Glenwood Road. When DeKalb County police officers arrived to the scene, they located a man shot to death in parking lot.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspect has been arrested and the investigation remains active, police told CBS46 News.
