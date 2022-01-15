ATLANTA (CBS46) — One man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning in Atlanta's SoNo neighborhood.
Details are very limited at this time, but Atlanta Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Pine Street just before 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the incident, but have not released any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.