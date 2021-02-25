Gwinnett County detectives identified a man who was found dead outside a car at a swim and tennis club Thursday.
Police said they initially responded to a trouble unknown call at Meadow Trace on Riverside Parkway. When they arrived, they found one man dead. The man was identified Friday as Anthony Collins.
The medical examiner later said they found a single gunshot wound on the body during the investigation at the scene, according to Gwinnett County police.
Gwinnett County Police released surveillance video on Twitter of a person of interest in the case.
Media Release: Update Homicide - Riverside PkwyInvestigators have identified the victim of this homicide as Anthony Collins. While canvassing the area for information, detectives were able to obtain video of a person of interest.For more info: https://t.co/0QAtiUjco4 pic.twitter.com/CnDzN1vXXL— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 26, 2021
