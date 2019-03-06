NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) A man who was found sleeping in his car is facing multiple charges after attempting to run over several arresting officers while fleeing the scene.
Norcross Police say 22-year-old Freeman Abdulsabur was asleep in his car at the crime-ridden Hometown Studios hotel on Jimmy Carter Blvd. When he was awakened by officers, he refused to roll his window down, provide identification or show officers his hands.
Instead, Abdulsabur climbed from the back of the vehicle to the driver's seat and proceeded to back his car up towards officers. He then drove forward, nearly striking an officer and jumped a curb.
An officer fired his weapon at the suspect, striking the front of the vehicle. Again, the suspect reversed his car and nearly struck another officer before speeding onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Officers pursued Abdulsabur onto Buford Highway before Gwinnett County Police were able to successfully complete a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. As a result, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was promptly stopped by an officer deploying who deployed a taser.
He is charged with aggravated assault, obstruction of a police officer, fleeing and eluding, and possession of methamphetamine.
