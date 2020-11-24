Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the neck early Tuesday morning.
The unidentified man was found by a pedestrian on the 1800 block of Tiger Flowers Drive in southwest Atlanta around 1:20 a.m.
The victim has only been described as a 20 year-old man. Police also say they believe the victim was shot at another location and then dropped off where he was found. They're asking anyone who may have information to call 911.
