ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was reported stabbed early Saturday morning on Peachtree street.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Peachtree Street around 9:22 a.m.

Upon arrival, Atlanta Police found a man with a stab wound on his hand. Police say the man was reluctant to provide information about the incident.

The man has not been identified at this time, but he is in stable condition and alert.

According to officials, this is an on-going investigation.

