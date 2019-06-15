ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was reported stabbed early Saturday morning on Peachtree street.
The incident happened on the 100 block of Peachtree Street around 9:22 a.m.
Upon arrival, Atlanta Police found a man with a stab wound on his hand. Police say the man was reluctant to provide information about the incident.
The man has not been identified at this time, but he is in stable condition and alert.
According to officials, this is an on-going investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.