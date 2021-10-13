ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man from France has been arrested for attempting to smuggle 11 firearms through Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenan L'Homme checked into the international terminal on Oct. 11 and was ticketed to fly internationally to Saint Maarten on a Delta Airlines flight.
He checked two pieces of luggage and Delta sent them to the TSA security screening area. As the bags passed through the x-ray machine, the operator noticed what appeared to be several firearms inside.
When TSA officials opened the bag, they found two karaoke machines. When they opens the karaoke machines, they found 9 handguns and 2 AR/M-4 lower units concealed within the machines. All of the firearms were individually wrapped in aluminum foil.
It was discovered that L'Homme, who was in the U.S. on a nonimmigrant visa, did not declare any firearms and does not possess any license to export firearms.
L'Homme reportedly told AFT special agents that he bought the firearms from a Jamaican male out of the trunk of a vehicle in Newnan for $2,500. He was hoping to take them to Saint Marten and sell for profit.
The firearms included:
1 Smith & Wesson M&P pistol
1 CA P-105 pistol
Taurus revolver
1 Glock 26 pistol
1 Glock 43 pistol
3 Glock 23 pistols
1 Glock 30S pistol
1 Andersn AR-15 lower nit
1 Aero precision AR-15 lower unit
It was also discovered that one gun was not manufactured in Georgia, which meant it travelled in or affected interstate commerce.
In January 2021, TSA said that Atlanta topped the list for the most firearms found at airport security checkpoints last year. TSA officers discovered 220 firearms at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in 2020. The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 176 firearms.
The TSA sent the following statement:
A TSA officer at ATL early Monday morning discovered and intercepted several undeclared and improperly packed firearms which had been artfully concealed in checked baggage belonging to a male traveling to Princess Juliana International Airport in Saint Martin. We immediately partnered with the Atlanta Police Department, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, CBP and ATF.
