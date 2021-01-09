A man from Ohio was arrested in Pickens County in connection to stealing a school bus.
Fannin County School Superintendent posted a message on Facebook stating the school bus driver completed his morning route and parked the school bus on Thursday. There were no children on board, the superintendent reported.
When the driver returned to the school bus for his afternoon route, he discovered the school bus missing.
Deputies in Fannin County put out an alert for the stolen school bus. The school bus contained a GPS tracking device.
A deputy in Pickens County located the empty school bus at the BP Gas station on Highway 53 West.
Deputies searched the area and found David York, 27, of Ohio, hiding in bushes, according to a Pickens County spokesperson.
The spokesperson said York was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest, and he did not give a motive for allegedly stealing the school bus.
York was booked at the Pickens County Jail and he is facing theft by taking charges.
