A Cobb County man was sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his child annd shooting her teenage son.
According to a spokesperson with the Cobb district attorney’s office, Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 33, fatally shot his child’s mother, Oralia Melo Meza, 38, and her 16-year-old son.
The shooting happened at Meza’s Cobb County home on Spring Valley Road in December 2019.
A district attorney spokesperson said Gonazalez lived with Meza, their four-year-old daughter, and Meza’s three older children. Meza later asked Gonzalez to move out of their home because of Gonzalez’s drinking problem.
At a later period, Gonzalez found out Meza was in a new relationship, which bothered Gonzalez.
On December 21, 2019, Gonzalez went to pick up his daughter from Meza’s house.
During their encounter, Meza gave Gonzalez the child’s car seat and then she closed the door. Moments later, Gonzalez became upset and fired a shot through the door and windows of the home.
Meza told a friend, who was visiting the home at the time of the incident, to take the children to the bedroom, and Meza went to hide in the laundry closet.
According to a spokesperson with the Cobb County district attorney’s office, “Gonzalez entered through the rear of the residence and grilled the family as to Meza’s whereabouts. Meza’s 16-year-old son attempted to calm Gonzalez but was met with gunfire. Gonzalez shot the teen once in the shoulder then continued his hunt for Meza. Gonzalez found Meza in the closet and shot her. Witnesses could hear Meza cry out, as she staggered to the living room and collapsed.”
While Meza was collapsed on the floor, Gonzalez continued to shoot her lifeless body. The medical examiner reported she was shot six times.
One witness told police that after shooting her, Gonzalez said: “If you can’t be with me, you’re not going to be with anyone else.”
After the shooting, a Cobb County police officer arrived at the scene. When the officer arrived, Gonzales fired into the police officer’s vehicle, shattering the window. Gonzalez then left the scene in a Dodge Ram truck.
There was a police pursuit in heavy traffic with speeds up to 120 m.p.h. The chase ended after Gonzales crashed into another vehicle.
According to a spokesperson, Gonzalez confessed to investigators, and he wrote a letter to his daughter in which he apologized for ruining her Christmas and asked for forgiveness.
During the Gonzalez’s sentencing, Meza’s teenage son testified about both the physical and emotional scars he suffers from the shooting.
“I saw her laying down as I ran toward her, and me seeing that I couldn’t do anything … that image of her affects me to this day,” he said. “We have to live without the person who cared for us, fed us, clothed us, and gave us a home.”
After accepting Gonzalez’s plea of guilty to malice murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a peace officer, a Cobb County Superior judge sentenced Gonzalez to life in prison.
“This defendant’s actions were selfish and evil. He took away the person most precious to these four children — their mother. I cannot imagine any greater pain. Nothing will ever repair the damage done,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans, who prosecuted this case along with his partner, Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green.
Help is available for anyone suffering abuse in an intimate relationship. Locally, LiveSAFE Resources can help victims break free from domestic violence. Their 24-hour crisis line is 770-427-3390, and they are on the web at www.livesaferesources.org
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also provides resources to victims, regardless of location. The hotline number is 1-800-799-7233. www.thehotline.org
