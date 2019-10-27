ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local homeless shelter dedicated to helping homeless men is celebrating 40 years in the community.
Attending the celebration on Sunday was Greg Ellis, who stayed at the shelter when he was homeless. He is now on the shelter’s board of directors.
"I like coming back and helping the guys out, inspiring them -- let them know, if I can do it, they can do it.”
Clifton Sanctuary Ministry connects homeless men to job recruitment programs and helps them with financial planning. Ellis, who was homeless off and on from 2001 to 2008, said some of it was his fault and some of it wasn’t.
“It's up to the individual, whether they want to get out of homelessness or not,” he said. Clifton Sanctuary Ministry aims to offer a more personal experience – setting itself apart from other shelters.
“That’s what this shelter is all about. Helping men re-group and get back on their feet. And if you go to other shelters, it’s mainly, you’re a number. But here, they treat you like a human being and a person,” Ellis said.
Finding a job wasn’t easy for Ellis, but his determination ultimately paid off.
“One day I was looking for a job with a broken wrist, with a cast on. People kept telling me nobody would hire me with a broken wrist but later on I ended up finding a job with an elementary school, so they told me that I’m kind of a legend since I did that.”
Click here to make a donation in support of the shelter and its mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.