CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- This Memorial Day, a local man is paying his respects in a different way for those who lost their lives serving our country.
Before the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it, on this day cities across the country would be filled with activities in remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
In years past, national cemeteries like the Georgia National Cemetery would be filled with people and flags placed on each grave-site.
All 142 VA National Cemeteries are open for visitation and families and friends are welcome to place flowers or individual flags at veterans' gravesites.
But this year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the difficult decision to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement and retrieval of gravesite flags by any groups.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t get to do what they normally do,” Joe Harrill said.
So, Harrill walked eight miles with a prisoner of war and missing in action flag for hours.
“I rucked, with a 55-pound backpack from the American Legions Post 45 to Georgia National Cemetery,” Harrill said.
He's taking the steps to remind everyone what Memorial Day is really about, and that freedom is not free.
“To honor those who have served, who have passed,” Harrill added.
