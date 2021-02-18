Police are on the hunt for a shooter suspected in the murder of man outside a gas station in NW Atlanta.
Officers were called to the BP gas station at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Bolton Road NW in Atlanta around 6 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot and going in and out of consciousness. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Atlanta police. The suspect is believed to have fled the shooting location in an unknown vehicle.
No motive was given by police. Homicide investigators are working the case. CBS46 News will have more information as it is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.