ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of a person down at 8:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Perry Blvd. Once on scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
It is unclear what led to the shooting. Police are still working to determine what happened.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
