ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With every step, Timothy Shane Johnson is making major strides, literally using his own two feet to help veterans in need.
“I will carry a 100 pound pack everyday for 65 days straight covering anywhere from 12 to 22 miles a day and the idea behind the pack is the burden of leadership,” Johnson said.
TShane, as he’s also known, is walking from New York City down the east coast. A journey that will take him through 11 states.
“It’s a hike that covers over 11 hundred miles, two world records, and raising over a million dollars in funds for the Gary Sinise foundation,” Tshane said.
The foundation will use the money to build smart homes for severely wounded veterans. In addition, Shane said he’s using his platform to help inspire vets who are down on their luck by hosting several speaking engagements on the way.
“I can connect with these people and say listen if I went from homeless to this so can you and really engage,” TShane said.
This is Shane’s 4th annual Walk Across America tour. And he says he’s already seeing results.
“A Marine comes over to me and he says they have taken everything from me; I’ve even lost my dog, my wife left me, my kids left me, and this morning I didn’t want to live anymore, but he said after listening to you today and seeing what you’ve went through; I’ve realized that I’m still a marine and I’ve accomplished things most people wouldn’t and I’m really exited that your here and today I want to live,” Johnson said.
Follow Tshane on his journey by clicking here.
