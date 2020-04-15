Man helps healthcare workers from his garage

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local homeowner named Steve Chininis set up a makeshift office in his garage a month ago for the most unlikely reason.
“I’ve just been calling it the garage factory,” Chininis said.
His factory is equipped with 3-D printers and a homemade exhaust vent, which got the attention of neighbors on Wilmer Drive in Peachtree Corners.
“I’ve known Steve a long time and it’s normal,” Neighbor Alf Rhea said.
So in between teaching online classes at Georgia Tech, Steve finds time to make face shields for medical workers battling the Coronavirus.
“Doing stuff in your garage is such a small thing compared to what they’re doing in risking their lives,” Chininis said.
He can make up to 30 face shields a day, potentially saving lives for less than $10 apiece.
“So, I just want to show you that they actually do work,” Chininis said.
“He’s always being creative and doing things. And I think it’s awesome that we as a neighborhood are pulling together and he’s leaning on everybody and helping out. We’re really talking about saving lives,” Rhea said.
And it just shows you can make a difference while working from home. Steve’s garage will be back open for business tomorrow and as long as there is a need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.