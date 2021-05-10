HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple people, including two teenagers, were injured after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier Sunday afternoon.
According to an incident report, the driver attempted to crank the boat after refueling, but it appears fuel vapors ignited causing the fire.
Videos on social media show the terrifying moments that followed.
Steven Spencer was at the dock with his family when the explosion happened.
"I spun around and black smoke was billowing up and a young lady, you could hear her scream," he said. "Very upsetting."
Spencer told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that he and his family ran to help pull people out of the water.
Hall County Fire officials confirm that a 16-year-old, 13-year-old and 39-year-old woman had to be taken to Grady Hospital.
Three others were also injured.
Spencer said it was his natural reaction to go and help the victims.
"There was no one else to really help, so when called to help, you do, if you can," he said. "My wife helped, my dad did too and the young man that worked on the dock."
