Police say that while serving an arrest warrant in Douglasville Thursday, they found the suspect hiding in a locked cabinet.
Authorities were serving the warrant on Austin Strickland after he failed to appear in court on theft charges in Douglas County, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
According to the news release, drugs and guns were also found inside the cabinet with Strickland.
After securing a search warrant based on what was found in the cabinet, police say the following was seized inside the home:
- 6 oz. of ICE methamphetamine
- About 9 ecstasy tablets
- Marijuana
- 4 handguns
- 2 rifles
- A modified shotgun
Strickland and two other people in the house were all arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to authorities.
The other individuals arrested were 33-year-old Crystal George and 23-year-old Jack Floyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.