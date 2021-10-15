ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a patrol car near Auburn Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE.
According to a police spokesperson, a man is complaining about rib pain and is being assessed by Emergency Medical Services personnel.
The officer was not injured and the circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.
MAP OF THE AREA
No other information is available at this time. Check back for an update.
