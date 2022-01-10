GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Random gunfire is terrorizing residents in one Gwinnett County neighborhood.
Police are investigating a series of shootings allegedly using pellet guns.
"I was like oh my goodness, I'm probably going to die," said Sean, who does not want us using his last name.
He says he and his fiancé were driving near Kilgore and Cross Roads with their windows down when something hit him in the neck.
A CT scan of his head and shoulders shows a bullet lodged nearly two inches into his body.
"Not twenty seconds turning out of the neighborhood, I was struck in the neck with a projectile. We had the windows in the vehicle down cruising," said Sean.
He could think about was making it to his wedding in two weeks. "Obviously I was terrified. Where it hit me, I'm not a medical person but I knew there was something real important in there. I reached my hand up and it was just covered in blood."
He tells us doctors recommended leaving the bullet wear it is, saying surgery might be too risky. "They have strongly urged that I do not do that at this point as it's too dangerous. It could be complicated to go and get it. The pellet right now is resting up against, at least what I'm told by doctors, it's resting up against my corroded artery and my internal jugular," he said. "It's an inch and a quarter or an inch and a half deep into my neck."
