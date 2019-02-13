Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Georgia-resident Jermaine Middleton is on a mission to become the first American-born black man to climb Mount Everest.
CBS46 caught up with the Austell native last fall as he trained to make history at the top of the world.
"I've always been a dare devil. That's just engrained in who I am. I've always been really competitive," Middleton told CBS46 News.
CBS46 first caught up with Middleton last September. He told us then that he spends his days biking up to 100 miles and swims up to 3 miles. He also hikes as many trails as possible.
It's all training for an Ironman triathlon and two marathons. It may sound like a lot but may be nothing compared to his greatest conquest.
"I wasn't going to let anybody tell me that I couldn't do that or shouldn't do that, because we hear that a lot,” said Middleton. He plans to be the first American-born black man to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
“I think it was George Mallory back in 1924. He was one of first people to attempt to climb Everest. He said, ‘because it's there.’
Mallory's historic climb took his life. It wasn't until 1953 that Sir Edmund Hillary and his Sherpa made it to the summit and back down.
Since then, nearly a thousand people a year try to reach the top of the mountain.
Middleton has his eyes on making history. Much like the first American born black woman to survive Everest.
Sophia Danenberg climbed to the top in 2006. Since last fall, Middleton has climbed Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.
He's headed to the Andes this week to hike up Acongagua, the tallest mountain there.
He continues to raise money for his Everest climb, all of the proceeds from the climb after expenses will go Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Dream Center.
Click here for more information on his journey!
