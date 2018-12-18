Chamblee, GA (CBS46) A man has been hospitalized following a home invasion at a home in Tucker overnight.
The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. at the home on the 4300 block of Chamblee Tucker Road.
It is unclear exactly what happened to the victim but they were taken to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time. Officers say the victim was able to communicate with police.
No arrests have been made. It's also unclear if anything was stolen.
We're continuing to gather information and will have updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.