ROME, Ga. (CBS46) A man was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened as the Metro Drug Taskforce and a SWAT team were serving a warrant at a home on the 1900 block of Kingston Highway at around 6:30 a.m.
When teams arrived, a man began firing shots. Police returned fire and struck the man.
He was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No officers were injured.
The GBI is handling the investigation. According to the GBI, this is the 35th officer-involved shooting in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.