Chamblee, GA (CBS46) A man is hospitalized after being shot at a DeKalb County bar and restaurant early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at the SL Lounge on Buford Highway in Chamblee.
Police say the victim, who's only described as a man in his late 20's or early 30's, was shot and taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call police.
