MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) A 911 hang up call led to an officer-involved shooting at a hotel in Monroe Monday night.
Monroe Police say 911 dispatch received a hang-up call around 9:19 p.m. from the Haven Inn on West Spring Street in Monroe.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man involved in some sort of dispute. The situation quickly escalated and officers were forced to shoot the man.
He was taken to Athens Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No officers were injured.
This is the 76th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 2019.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.