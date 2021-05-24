COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police have identified the suspect responsible for shooting a man while shooting up a house after being rejected to join a couples game night.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Cody Demmitt and have obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest.
Police are currently searching for Demmitt.
The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday near the area of 3760 Westchase Drive in Marietta.
Police said Demmitt shot multiple rounds into his neighbor's house after being denied access to their party, and Demmitt fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are released.
