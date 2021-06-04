ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta man is in critical condition following an altercation at a home just after 5 a.m. Friday.
The shooting took place at a home in the 2800 block of Grand Ave. SW. The victim was able to drive to the hospital to receive treatment and remains in the hospital
Atlanta Police spoke to an eyewitness at the home who told them she was in the house with a male friend when her former boyfriend came to the house and allegedly tried to break in through a window.
The woman told police her friend proceeded to shoot the former boyfriend and then ran from the house after the shooting.
Police have not released the identification of the suspect or the victim in this case and have not given any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
