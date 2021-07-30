ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man.
At around 4:00 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 100 Pine Street.
When officers arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said, it appears the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute that escalated to shots being fired.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the investigation continues.
